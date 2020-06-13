Ekta Kapoor's Shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin To Star Shooting From June 26? (Deets Inside)

A few weeks back, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray granted permission to producers to resume shooting for their respective projects, provided they followed the Government issued 'SoP'. It is also being said that while television shows will resume its shoots from mid-June or even June end, film shootings may take a while. While sanitization of sets is already in progress, some makers have moved their shows' locations to green zones. Maharashtra Allows Conditional Film Shoot in Non-Containment Zones, Producers JD Majethia and Ekta Kapoor Thank CM Uddhav Thackeray (Watch Video).

And now, news coming in suggests that Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has also begun the cleaning and sanitization of their sets and is all set to begin the shoots of its shows, namely- Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 4 (the end) and 5 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 from June 26, reports Pinkvilla. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes Apprehensive Of Returning To Shoot And All Her Reasons Are Extremely Valid.

A source revealed to the portal, "When the pandemic hit our country, everything had to be put on hold for an indefinite period. But thanks to our government, with their help and support, Balaji Telefilms will be able to resume shooting some of their famous TV shows from 26th June. Ekta Kapoor is very enthralled and will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety of its actors and crew." Well, we're sure fans of these television shows will be super excited to hear this news.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).