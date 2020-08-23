Kushal Tandon resumed shooting after the lockdown, yesterday. But just after one day of shooting, the handsome actor developed symptoms for COVID-19. The actor made the revelation in an interview with Times of India. The actor said that he has a sore throat, so he underwent a swab test. "Today I am not feeling well and my production team has got a COVID test done for me and I have not gone for the shoot. The results are expected soon," the actor told the daily. Bebaakee Trailer: Kushal Tandon, Karan Jotwani and Shiv Jyoti Rajput’s Twisted Love Triangle Will Take You on an Emotional Roller-Coaster Ride (Watch Video).

He added, "Let me tell you the whole process of this test was really painful as they had put something in my nostrils and throat. If the test is positive, everything will change, else I will be back on the shoot tomorrow."

"Of course, my anxiety levels are slightly high. I have told my family too. I am at home with my Ganpati Bappa though I haven't called anybody home. He is there with me at my home for one and a half days just like every year," the actor concluded. Stay tuned to LatestLY, as we will bring you an update about the actor's health. Kushal Tandon Doesn't Want to Do Shows That Go on Endlessly.

Many artists across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Tom Hanks and his wife were the firsts to be tested positive. In India, popular singer Kanika Kapoor was the first celeb to be tested positive followed by names like Zoa Morani, Parth Samthaan etc. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai also tested positive. All of the mentioned people have recovered from the disease.

