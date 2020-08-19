Kushal Tandon, Karan Jotwani and debutant Shiv Jyoti Rajput's upcoming tale of love titled as Bebaakee is all set to stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from August 30, 2020. Set amid an interesting locale and infused with a terrific trio, the trailer of the web-series is finally out. Earlier to this, the makers had unveiled the teaser and it had received a good response. And now, going by the glimpse of its trailer, this one promises you a maddening ride filled with many twists and turns. Kushal Tandon's Web-Series Bebaakee To Release In July On ALTBalaji and Zee5.

The story of the show revolves around Sufiyaan (Kushal), Imtiyaz (Karan) and Kainaat (Shiv Jyoti) wherein the men (best pals) fall in love for the same woman. Initially, Sufiyaan dislikes Kainaat, however, her unapologetic behaviour makes him finally fall for her. But ultimately, the dark part in the drama comes in when two besties turn foes with an aim to win over Kainaat. What happens next is a mystery? Bebaakee Teaser Out Now: Kushal Tandon - Karan Jotwani Starrer Is An Intense and Passionate Tale of Love (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Of Bebaakee Below:

Apart from the three leads, the show also stars Pratik Sehajpal, Ishaan Dhawan, Mahir Pandhi, Saloni Vora, Aditi Vats, Juhaina Ahsan, Krutika Desai, Suchitra Pillai, Ananya Khare, Mohit Chauhan, Sameer Malhotra, and Indraneel Bhattacharya in key roles. All in all, Bebaakee trailer looks intense, raw and will make anyone emotional. Stay tuned!

