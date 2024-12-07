Popular influencer Nischay Malhan, aka Triggered Insaan, has officially gotten engaged to Ruchika Rathore. The couple recently announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing heartwarming pictures from their special moment. Ruchika, also a content creator, looked radiant in a cream-coloured lehenga, while Nischay complemented her in a stylish black outfit. The couple's engagement announcement delighted their fans and well-wishers. To note, Nischay is Bigg Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan's brother. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Host Farah Khan Compares Karanveer Mehra to Sidharth Shukla, Threatens Rajat Dalal With Eviction (Watch Video).

Nischay Malhan Gets Engaged To Ruchika Rathore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nischay Malhan (@triggeredinsaan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)