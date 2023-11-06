The official trailer of Kevin Hart's Lift is out and it's action-packed. The plot of the movie revolves around an international heist crew who try their best to rob tonnes gold from a plane. Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays the female lead in the flick. Apart from them, Lift also features Vincent D'Onofrio and Úrsula Corberó. Directed by F Gary Gray, the Netflix movie looks promising from its glimpse. Have a look! Madonna, Coldplay and Dua Lipa All Set to Headline Glastonbury Festival 2024!

Watch Lift Trailer:

