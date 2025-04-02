Renowned filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, known for his movies Chameli (2004), Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003) and Inkaar (2013), recently shared his appreciation for Netflix's latest hit miniseries, Adolescence. n a thought-provoking social media post, Sudhir Mishra questioned Indian audiences for their appreciation of Stephen Graham's British crime drama series. In a cryptic post, he expressed his surprise over the show going viral and securing no 1 ranking on Netflix India. ‘Adolescence’ Review: Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper’s Harrowing Netflix Mini-Series Is a Masterclass of Acting, Blocking and Cinematography (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sudhir Mishra took to his X (previously Twitter) handle on Tuesday (April 1) and shared a cryptic post expressing his concern over Adolescene's growing popularity in India. He wrote, "How come Adolescence is the No 1 show on Netflix india . All conventional wisdom is against it . Indians are not supposed to like slow Burners . It violates every rule of taught by bad script writing schools . It spirals down instead of soaring up . It’s the best news in years."

How come Adolescence is the No 1 show on Netflix india . All conventional wisdom is against it . Indians are not supposed to like slow Burners . It violates every rule of taught by bad script writing schools . It spirals down instead of soaring up . It’s the best news in years. — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 1, 2025

Adolescence has become the most-watched English TV series, surpassing the viewership of Stranger Things 3 (94.8 Million views) and Bridgerton Season 2 (93.8 Million views). The crime drama series directed by Philip Barantini and starring Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Ashley Walters has hit a staggering 96.7 Million views. The Netflix mini-series exploded to popularity just 17 days after its premiere, securing a spot at Netflix's most popular series of all time at the ninth spot. ‘Adolescence’ on Netflix: Alia Bhatt Reviews Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper’s Hit Thriller Series, Praises the ‘Magic of Storytelling’.

A few days back, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to review Adolescence. She praised the "magic of storytelling" and applauded the entire team of Adolescence for their efforts.

