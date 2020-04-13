To Italy With Love: Roman Holiday to Cinema Paradiso - 7 Films We Must Cherish for Celebrating Italian Culture and Heritage in Memorable Ways Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic 

Films Celebrating Italian Culture With Love (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Italy. The first thing I think of when someone says Italy is probably Colosseum, Michelangelo's David, Trevi Fountain and all the gorgeous places that represent the country's rich history and cultural heritage. Having never visited the country, much of my love for the Italian landscape comes from films. Unfortunately, today if someone utters the word Italy, my heart sinks every time hearing about the number of coronavirus related deaths and how it being one of the worst-hit countries has been struggling amid these tough times. It has been beyond disheartening to see Italy face such a terrible fate and today as we see pictures of an empty Florence, it's eerie silence fills our heart with sadness as opposed to its structural beauty that once made us marvel at it. We must owe it all to films given how easily they manage to keep something alive in hearts and minds even when the reality may be far worse. From Room to Trapped - 7 Films Where Protagonists Got Isolated or Quarantined in Confined Spaces and It Wasn't Because Of 'Janata Curfew'.

In the past few weeks, I caught up on films that had an Italian connection in different ways. Some were shot there, some had a story based in Italy and some with even with the mere mention of the country left us connected to it in special ways. There could a whole other discussion on Italian cinema capturing the vibe of their country but in this case, I happened to look at a few Hollywood films and classics that are worth a watch to relive the Italy that we love and adore in the hope that it soon resurrects itself to the similar charm that it once possessed.

Italy's Gift to Cinephiles - Cinema Paradiso

Most of you who have watched this film will agree that there's nothing quite like it. It's a celebration of love for cinema its purest form. The Italian drama with its Ennio Morricone score to the brilliant finale with the famed kiss montage has all the right elements to tug your heartstrings. The final scene with the film's lead protagonist, Salvatore (Jacques Perrin) gently weeps sitting watching a film reel left to and him as a gift his departed friend Alfredo is beyond magic. The film has been considered to be among the final few films to portray Italian cinema's neo-realistic era, taking us back to 40s and 50s with its story.

Roberto Benigni's Brilliant Act - Life Is Beautiful

Life Is Beautiful is another gem when it comes to Italian cinema that has been enjoyed by generations since its 1997 release. The film directed, written and performed by Roberto Benigni is a film that must be on your watchlist if you consider yourself to be a cine lover. One may even say that a similar narrative technique to this film was adapted by Taika Waititi for his recent film Jojo Rabbit. Both films portray Nazi Germany through the eyes of children who are both on the other side of the fence. As for Life is Beautiful, Benigni plays a Jewish man surrounded by Nazi death camps but cleverly uses humour to keep his child away from realising the ugly realities of war. One of the particular scenes that I absolutely love from the film is Benigni translating a German soldier's orders and the catch is that he doesn't even understand German! Benigni's unmatched talent deserves all the attention and celebration. Not to mention how beautifully the film captures the Italian spirit through Benigni's character.

Italian Renaissance - A Room With a View

This one's a romantic classic. If you haven't watched the stellar cast of Helena Bonham Carter, Maggie Smith, Daniel Day-Lewis and Julian Sands spin magic with James Ivory's fine direction, you have watched nothing. The film adapted from E. M. Forster's book by the same name and captured the true spirit of Italian renaissance and how freeing the modernity of it all was for a British traveller who wants to get rid of the stoicism of the Victorian era. Italy represents rebellion and freedom in this film that is cleverly portrayed through the gorgeous Tuscan landscapes and Mediterranean sun. The romantic drama has much more to offer than just its love story.

The Vespa Rides - Roman Holiday

If you happen to dream about taking Vespa rides in the alleys of Rome, here's some interesting trivia for you. We must thank Roman Holiday and Audrey Hepburn for it given that the Vespa scooters rose to international fame thanks to her scenes from the film. It remains to be one of the loveliest scenes from the film and with Hepburn's charming act, we can only imagine how much business Vespa raked in soon after its release. The American classic would be a perfect watch for those currently in lockdown but dreaming of a Roman holiday nonetheless.

Crema and Its Beauty - Call Me By Your Name

Luca Guadgnino's Call Me By Your Name was not only set in Northern Italy, same as Andre Aciman's story that the film is based on but was also shot in the beautiful town of Crema. The stunning summer of Crema captured with the winding lanes and lush green fields make Crema irresistible to a traveller. Not to mention a tinge of history that the filmmaker cleverly provides with one of the key scenes between his leads as the chat art the Piave Memoriale. If sunny streets and peach laden trees of Crema don't calm you amid this lockdown, I don't know what will.

Food and Self Love - Eat Pray Love

For many, the best way to get acquainted with a new place is through its food and in Julia Roberts' Eat Pray Love, we watch her character eat Pizza in Napoli and preach self-love in the most amazing manner. It's about buying a pair of 'bigger jeans' instead of eating a quarter slice of Pizza and everyone needs to hear that. The joy of eating is shown so convincing in this film that it may certainly make you crave for some fancy Italian dishes.

Ask Juliet - Letters to Juliet

For those who are into hopeless romantic dramas, you probably have watched Amanda Seyfried starrer Letters to Juliet. The film particularly captures the beautiful town of Verona which hosts one of the most popular spots for literary enthusiasts, Juliet's house. The stone balcony of Shakespeare's Juliet invites hordes of tourists but the beauty of it is also that those suffering pain and heartbreak due to unfulfilled or lost love leave a message to ask Juliet for help. Seyfried's film shows a Juliet's club that answers these letters. The tradition of sending letters to Juliet dates back centuries but it found a new level of fascination through this film. While visiting Verona may not be possible at the moment, for those going through a hard time in love, you can always keep that letter ready and post it once the lockdown is over. Quarantine Binge: Star Wars, The Godfather, Indiana Jones - 7 Franchise Movie Marathons You Can Stream While You Sit Indoors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

All of these films present to us a different thing about Italy and its culture. For movie buffs like me, I would want nothing more than to take a tour down the very same lanes captured in these films, just to feel like being a part of their world. If nothing else, a Florence visit just to sit with Alfred as he winks at Bruce Wayne sitting across other crowded tables with his family would be the perfect cinematic treat to be a part of! Do tell us your favourite films and the Italian representation in them in the comments below.