Actor Tom Hopper, who previously starred in Netflix's action series The Umbrella Academy, and Kat Graham, are set to star in Love in the Villa, an upcoming movie from the streamer. According to Deadline, Mark Steven Johnson will write and direct, with Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack producing through their Off Camera Entertainment banner. Johnson will also produce the film. Netflix Sets Premiere Date for 'The Umbrella Academy' Season Two.

The plot will focus on a young woman who takes a trip to Verona, Italy, following a breakup, only to discover that the villa she reserved was double-booked and that she will have to share her holiday with a cynical (but very good-looking) British man. Production for 'Love in the Villa' will start this month in Verona and the film will premiere globally on the streamer in 2022. The Umbrella Academy 2 Trailer: Netflix Isn't Done with Time Travelling Yet, Season 2 Will See the Superheroes Enter the 60s to Save the World (Watch Video).

As per Deadline, talking about the upcoming film, Johnson said, "Now, more than ever, people need some love and laughter in their lives. Everyone seems so divided these days. But in the end, everyone wants the same thing, to love and to be loved. That's what movies like Love in the Villa are about."

Hopper had recently finished shooting the third season of 'The Umbrella Academy' reprising his role as Luther. On the film side, he was recently seen opposite Ryan Reynolds in 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' and also has 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' slated for later this year. Meanwhile, Graham's past credits include 'Vampire Diaries', 'Operation Christmas Drop', 'Cut Throat City' and 'All Eyez on Me'.

