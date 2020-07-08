Are you among the ones who are still trying to relish the wonderful series that Dark was? Or probably hunting for other web series or movies that revolve around sci-fi genre? Well, guess your hunt is about to end for Netflix is back with season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. For a change, it's good to witness a bunch of superheroes that don't belong to Marvel and DC. They have a separate fan base who are eager to see what's lying in store for them next. Going by its newly released trailer, we'll see them travelling back in time to save the world from yet another apocalypse. The Umbrella Academy: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's New Superhero Series.

The storyline will see Reginald’s children scattered across a three-year period in Dallas, Texas. Why? Because Number Five used his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse. The superheroes will now have to reunite to find a way to stop the end of the world and also return to their original timelines. The trailer is filled with a lot of thrills and is packed with humour that continues to remain at its core. Singer Duffy Demands Netflix to Take Down ‘365 Days’, Says the Polish Film Normalises Kidnapping and Rape.

Check Out the Trailer Here

Season 2 will see Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond, a born leader with smarts and confidence; Marin Ireland as fearless Texas mom Sissy; and Ritu Arya as the unpredictable and mischievous Lila joining the original star cast Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min. The Umbrella Academy season 2 will start airing from July 31 on Netflix.

