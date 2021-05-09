Television actress Mahima Makwana, who is known for starring in hit shows like Sapna Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, and Shubharambh, recently became the talk of the town for her sizzling photoshoot. The idea behind the same was to break her girl-next-door image. Not just on the small screen, she has also been a part of Vishnu Manchu's Telugu film Mosagallu. Recently, the actress in a conversation with LatestLY talked about her new look, first paycheck, diet, and more. Read on. Shubharambh Actress Mahima Makwana Reveals How People’s Behaviour Changed Around Her When She Started Experiencing Chest Pain (View Post).

How are you doing in these testing times? And as a celebrity how are you helping the ones in need?

- To be honest, I am oscillating between the feelings of fear and gratitude in such an unprecedented time. I am trying to keep myself patient through the situation cause calmness is important in any situation. Being a public figure, I am trying to share verified information like new guidelines or measures pertaining to the second wave on my social media handle amongst the masses to spread awareness.

You started your acting career at the age of 9 have explored TV, digital and films too... How do you feel about your journey?

-My journey has been full of crest & troughs but I cherish every bit of it. The experiences I have received as a result of it have made me what I am today & I value all of it. I am a firm believer in the fact that an excursion to a destination you have set is more beautiful than the milestone itself. I feel that this journey is the foundation of the virtues I possess as an individual. I feel blessed to have achieved all the love & lessons I have got throughout the journey.

Any struggle you faced at the initial stage of your career?

-I think as a child artist I craved living a normal life. Coming from a non-industry background requires you to first figure how to venture into it & then work on the route. The route in turn comprises numerous auditions & rejections before you finally make it. The refusals sometimes scare you into believing that you are incapable of fetching what you want. It’s all about keeping yourself sane through difficulties. The biggest struggle is to acknowledge the uncertainty this craft brings with itself & then be at peace with it.I think it’s all about instilling vigour in yourself to withstand the challenges that build you in one way or other.

What was your first paycheck as an actress?

-First paychecks are dear & I really thank you for making me recall my initial days by posing this question. Having been small at that point the exact figure isn’t vivid but even if it was less it means a lot. I am sure it would be for one of the ad commercials I shot for.

Do you always wanted to be an actress or something else was on your mind?

-I wanted to be an actor always & I never really thought of anything apart from it. My work is my worship.I think the experiences I have had through the 13 years formulate my gestation (growth) period. Growing up I was open to the possibility of discontinuing if things didn’t work but I had made up my mind to be a part of the industry as a media professional or cinematographer for that matter. I have my priorities set firm & I work on achieving them as an individual.

You acted in Vishnu Manchu’s Telugu film Mosagallu...how was your shooting experience and any language barrier you faced?

-The experience shooting was simply enthralling and a wonderful learning experience in itself. I got to learn quite a lot from the sea change in working patterns. I did face some semantic issues but the will to overcome them was the driving force behind my motivation. As an artist, I believe in having a natural flow in linguistics over faking them.

How does your daily food platter look like? Is it all things diet type or you prefer to eat what’s on your mind?

-My daily platter looks light and nutritious but moreish tastewise. I am off keeping a specific diet for I am concentrating on maintaining good health in these harrowing times. I refrain from consuming sugar, soda, fried & processed foods mainly.

What’s with the sudden makeover?

-This makeover is my brainchild in which I was willing to experiment with my looks & expressions whilst retaining originality & simplicity to the fullest. Also shooting portfolios at regular intervals is an actor’s professional requirement. It was super fun working on it and I am looking forward to unfolding other looks soon.

As an actor one change, you would like to bring in the industry?

I think it's too early for me to bring a change in the industry. However, I feel that imbibing respect in yourself for everyone’s journey could make things better.

