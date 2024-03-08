Showtime has been making headlines ever since it was announced. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8. This Karan Johar-produced web series, which stars Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, and Vijay Raaz, is the latest series to be an unfortunate victim of piracy. Showtime Trailer: Karan Johar’s Upcoming Series Starring Emraan Hashmi, and Mouni Roy Is Based on ‘Nepotism’; Show to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar From March 8 (Watch Video).

As per reports, Showtime, which tells the 'epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema', has been illegally made available on torrent sites like MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x, and Telegram channels in HD format.

This is not the first time a series has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every show falls prey to this mess. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. Showtime: Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy Share Steamy Kiss in Disney+ Hotstar’s Upcoming Series (Watch Video).

Showtime explored nepotism in Bollywood:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Coming back to the show, Emraan plays the role of an influential film producer in Showtime, whereas Mahima plays a reporter in the web series. Rajeev plays a Bollywood star, whereas Mouni Roy plays the role of a glam heroine. Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar have directed the web series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2024 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).