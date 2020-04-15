Makers Of Bigg Boss 13 Discontinue Re-Run Of Salman Khan's Controversial Reality TV Show (Read Details)

Bigg Boss 13 Repeat Telecast Stopped (Photo Credits: Voot)

India has been battling the Coronavirus pandemic with all its might. With cases having reached the 11K mark, the nation has gone its second phase of the lockdown (till May 3, 2020) to combat the spread of the Pandemic. It can be recalled that to avoid the spread of the disease, television shows, reality shows, web series' and Bollywood films had shut down their respective shoots, which led to the return of many off air shows, in order to fill in blank spaces. Coronavirus Cases Spike by 1,076 in India in Past 24 Hours, Toll Crosses 11,400, Death Count 377.

One of the first channel to take the call of re-telecasting their old shows was Colors, who introduced the re-run of their hit season Bigg Boss 13 after their on-going reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was shut and the contestants were asked to leave, in fear of the pandemic. Bigg Boss 13 was scheduled to take the vacant timeslot and even aired at 10:30 pm for some days but a last-minute programming change has led to the show being pulled off the air, reports India Forums. Bigg Boss 13 To Be Telecast Once Again on Colors, To Take Over Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Time Slot (Deets Inside).

And while a host of other shows like Dance Deewaane, Naagin season 1 and Balika Vadhu, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Mahakaali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai have returned to Colors, Bigg Boss 13 will no longer be a part of that list. Well, for all you excited folk out there who wanted to get their fix of Bigg Boss 13 once again, looks like you're going to have your fill with watching the season on Voot.