Bigg Boss 13 To Be Telecast Once Again on Colors, To Take Over Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Time Slot (Deets Inside)

Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: Voot)

Well, the headline actually says it all and is true as well. Bigg Boss 13, which ranks very high on the list for being one of the most controversial seasons of the reality show history and also for the number of fights that took place (which is every day for almost 4 months), is all set to return to your television screens, once the Shehnaaz Gill-Paras Chhabra starrer swayamvar drama Mujhse Shaadi Karoge comes to an end. A report in India Forums confirmed this development. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill Asked to Leave The Show, Paras Chhabra Picks Wildcard Entrant Aanchal Khurana As The Winner.

It was recently reported how Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is all set to go off air, way before it's scheduled time, thanks to dismal ratings and also how both Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are still living in their Bigg Boss 13 days and memories.

And now, with the joint decision of Film and Television bodies to shut shooting from Match 19 - March 31 in order to control the spread of Coronavirus in the state, the channel has decided to air Bigg Boss 13 all over again in the slot that MSK will vacate. It can be recalled that MSK took over BB13's original 10:30 pm timeslot. Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale Highlights: Salman Khan Announces Sidharth Shukla As The Winner of the Season.

We have to admit that BB13 was taxing but interesting season, with never a dull moment on the show. And looks like the contestants will finally get to see their season, how it looked to the outside world, how they came across and how the makers edited the season. Are you also excited to re-watch the entire season?