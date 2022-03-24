Jim Parsons celebrates his 49th birthday on March 24. He is best known for essaying the role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. Parsons is a lovely man who enjoys 8.9 millions followers on Instagram, as of now. To mark his special day, we searched for what he loves the most and with his social media handle, we guess its a dog. He has pups named Otis, Rufus, Stevie and more, they are just like cute fluffy white balls. His never-ending love for dogs is something that makes him a more beautiful person by heart. However, Parsons always treats his fans with adorable pictures of himself with his pets. Jim Parsons Describes His Role in Netflix’s Hollywood as 'One of the More Powerful Experiences' of His Life.

Now moving to his professional front, he has appeared in movies like Happy End, Garden State, The Great New Wonderful, School for Scoundrels, Gardener of Eden, Wish I Was Here, Visions, Hidden Figures, A Kid Like Jake, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and The Boys in the Band, etc. One of his upcoming release is Spoiler Alert. Parsons has also amazed us with his voice when he used it for animated film Home. Jim Parsons Birthday: 7 Quotes From The Big Bang Theory That Prove Sheldon Cooper Was the Wittiest Character.

On the occasion of Jim Parsons' 49th birthday, let's have a look on some of his pictures with puppies that are too sweet:

So, these were some of our favourite and sweetest pictures of Jim Parsons with fur babies. We wish this amazing dog-loving actor and producer many many happy returns of the day!

