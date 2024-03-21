The judge of Dance Deewane, actor Suniel Shetty, has opened up about his Holi plans, saying he will enjoy the festival with flowers and delicious food. Sharing his plans for Holi, Suniel extended warm greetings for the festival. "This week, we shot the Holi episode, and it is outstanding. I believe it's one of the best episodes. Mazza aayega... It will undoubtedly be a fun-filled evening with amazing performances. We also have icons of expression, Chichi bhaiya (Govinda) and Madhuri Dixit, on the show to add to the fun," he said. Dance Deewane Holi Special: Govinda and Wife Sunita Add Vibrance to Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit’s Popular Show (Watch Video).

Suniel, who was most recently seen in Operation Fryday, and Mumbai Saga, further shared: "On behalf of all of us, I extend warm Holi wishes. Personally, I intend to celebrate this festival with friends. While we may not play with colours, we will have flowers for sure, along with delicious food. I want to mention 'forgive, forget and make new friends'."

"I feel special celebrating Holi with Dance Deewane, because humare guest bhi special hain (Govinda and his wife Sunita)," he added. The show is co-judged by Madhuri, and is hosted by laughter queen Bharti Singh. Dance Deewane airs on Saturday-Sunday on Colors.

