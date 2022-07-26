Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Me Time. The new film will begin streaming on Friday, August 26. The film stars Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Jimmy O Yang. When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a WILD weekend that nearly upends his life. You Star Penn Badgley Opens Up About Doing Sex Scenes For the Netflix Show.

Me Time Trailer

