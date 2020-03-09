Mentalhood Star Karisma Kapoor Reveals Why Conversation with Kids Is Important as a Parent

Ekta Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Actress Karisma Kapoor, who is also a mother of two children, feels it is important to have conversations with the kids. "The most important thing is - for children to talk to us, we have to talk to them," Karisma said Karisma is now all set to maker her comeback into acting projects with the web show Mentalhood, which will take the audience on the crazy ride of motherhood. Mentalhood: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and Others attend the Special Screening of Karisma Kapoor’s Debut Web Series.

She also spoke about how to make homemade food cool for children. "It is something you have to engrain in your children at a young age. When they are younger, you have to make the food look interesting," Karisma added. Karisma Kapoor Is All About Understated Elegance in This Nostalgia Meets Contemporary Checkered Dress for Mentalhood Promotions!

Mentalhood will stream on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji from March 11.