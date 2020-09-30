Amazon Prime's crime thriller, Mirzapur 2 is soon to stream on the OTT platform. The demand for the same has been on since many months. The first season was an instant hit amid the fans. It had stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in key roles. The new season's new poster was just out and it has Ali and Shweta on it. Mirzapur Season 2: Pankaj Tripathi Unveils Grim Poster of the Upcoming Web-Series.

In the caption, they simply wrote, "Badle ki ghadi aa chuki hai." Revenge is clearly the main theme of this season and the netizens are totally tripping over it already! The poster has Ali and Shweta looking at each other, with weapons in their hands. Check out the poster below.

Mirzapur 2 Poster

Mirzapur Season 2 will premiere on the streaming platform on October 23, 2020. Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai directed Mirzapur 2 is bankrolled by Excel Media and Entertainment. Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar are the new members of the cast. Stay tuned for more updates and let us know what are you expecting from the new season.

