Naagin 5 has been in the making ever since the Maharashtra Government had given the go-ahead for film and television projects to begin shooting. It can be recalled that Ekta Kapoor, after lots of rumours, took to social media to clarify that Naagin 4 was indeed going off-air post lockdown to make way for Naagin 5. Naagin 4 failed to garner in numbers that Naagin seasons 1,2 and 3 garnered, forcing makers to shut the show that starred Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles. Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).

In her video, Ekta had revealed, "Naagin 4 is going to be getting a fantastic end because you can't start a story from the middle. You have to end it so that a new one can begin. So we are going to be ending Naagin 4 with a 4-episode fantastic finale and then getting into Naagin 5 immediately." And now, while Naagin 5 was announced long back by Ekta Kapoor, the makers have not decided on a launch date. And just like Ekta had promised, Naagin 5 is back and that too, immediately after Naagin 4's finale aired. Naagin 5: Mohit Malhotra Roped In For Ekta Kapoor's Show, Confirms Hina Khan Is The Leading Lady.

Here's When And Where You Can Watch The Show:

Naagin 5 will premiere on August 9, 2020 at 8 PM, every Saturday and Sunday on Colors.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

In her video, Ekta had also gone on to reveal, "This time I am hoping to come back with a better season and I hope you guys come back to see the show and see what we are doing now. I hope the viewers are excited about Naagin 5 because we have worked very hard on the script and very very diligently to come up with the new season. " Well, we await Naagin 5 eagerly.

