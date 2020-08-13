Tv star Namish Taneja has bagged a new show on small screen. On the show, he will essay the role of a boy next door, who is still trying to figure out what he wants from life. Titled "Aye Mere Humsafar", the show casts Namish as Ved. "I feel blessed to have bagged this role. I am also extremely humbled that I have been bagging back-to-back roles in an industry with so many talented individuals. The character of Ved is a boy next door who is still trying to figure out what he wants from life and is taking each day as it comes but has a pure heart," said the actor. Diya Aur Baati Hum’s Deepika Singh Opens Up On Being Fat-Shamed Post Pregnancy by Trolls, Says ‘I Was 73 kg, They Said I’ll Not Get Roles’

"I connect to Ved as I see a younger version of myself in him who has gradually matured over time," added the actor, who is known for his portrayal of Lakshya Maheshwari in "Swaragini" and Samar Surana in "Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo".

The story of "Aye Mere Humsafar" focuses on the unexpected marriage of an ambitious woman and a simpleton with no ambition in life. The show is slated to go on air by end of August on Dangal. It also stars Hemant Thatte, Rishina Kandhari and Parvati Sehgal.

