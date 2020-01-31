Narcos Mexico Season 2 Trailer: Diego Luna’s Félix Gallardo Dominates the Drug Trafficking As Pablo Escobar Is No Longer a Part of Mayhem (Watch Video)

Narcos Mexico Season 2 (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Are you ready to experience drug trafficking at it's extreme? As you cannot miss out on the latest trailer of Narcos: Mexico Season 2. The trailer of the same was just dropped online by Netflix and it has superhit written all over it. Going by the vibes of it, hottie Diego Luna will be seen playing Félix Gallardo, as seen in the earlier season. He will essay the role of the ultimate Godfather, the leader of Mexico’s Guadalajara cartel and the supreme reason behind the drug trafficking in the ’80s. Narcos: Mexico Star Michael Pena Buys the Most Beautiful Gift for His Wife From India.

One of the lines in the video, "The Colombians are no longer in charge," said by Gallardo proves that it's his dominance time in the illegal trade business and Pablo Escobar is nowhere in the scene. Not to miss, the cat and mouse race between The American Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Felix is the highlight of the trailer. In the end, Diego turns narcissist and compares himself and his ideology to that of the Romans, led by Julius Caesar. Netflix Cancels Narcos: Mexico Red Carpet Due to California Wildfires.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Apart from Luna, Netflix's crime drama Narcos: Mexico also sees Teresa Ruiz, Mayra Hermosillo, Sosie Bacon, Andrés Londoño, Alex Knight, Miguel Rodarte, Jesse Garcia Matt Biedel, Jesus Ochoa, Flavio Medina, Alberto Zeni, Jero Medina, Jose Julian, Noé Hernandez and Nat Faxon in key roles. The show is all set to hit the digital platform on February 13, 2020. Stay tuned!