Netflix’s Space Force: PM Narendra Modi Gets Name-Dropped in Steve Carell’s Comedy Series in an Episode That Pays Special Nod to ISRO

Netflix’s Space Force: PM Narendra Modi Gets Name-Dropped in Steve Carell’s Comedy Series (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Netflix drops its new fiction comedy series, Space Force, on May 29. Created by the makers of The Office, the show has Steve Carell in the lead, along with John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Lisa Kudrow, and Tawny Newsome in the cast as well. Space Force is about how the US Military adds a new branch to its operations that focuses on space travel. Called Space Force, this programme is given to General Mark Naird, played by Steve Carell, to head it. Carell has already shown that he is an expert in running an office efficiently in The Office, and even though he isn't Michael Scott here, Naird does similar mistakes in the show leading to its amusing moments. Space Force Review: Steve Carell's Spirited New Office Comedy Fails to Impress Critics.

But we are here to talk about its sixth episode, where India has a special part in its narrative. Or rather, Indian Space Programme (ISRO). (SPOILERS ahead) Naird and his team find out India has launched a new shuttle using the Pegasus technology, which they believe only Space Force possessed. The POTUS (the show takes many digs on Donald Trump without naming him) wants Naird to find out how that happens and if there is a spy passing on vital information to India. Apparently, the POTUS also has a name for countries like India that his man refuses to share with Naird. Hmmmm...

Anyway, the spy suspicion prompts Naird and scientist Dr Adrian Mallory to go on a witch-hunt and find the possible mole in their team. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name get dropped, when they find a suspect busy on his phone and snatch it from him, asking if he is passing information to Modi.

So if you think the episode is poking fun at our space programme, you are wrong there. Near the ending, Naird and Mallory realise that the most plausible plausibility that there is no spy in reality. The Indian Space Program was just smarter than them! PM Narendra Modi Congratulates ISRO on GSAT-30 Launch.

Well, great that you admitted it, after all, India's Mars space programme, Mangalyaan, cost only about 74 million and was successful even in its small budget. The same mission took NASA to cost around $672 million, didn't it? Critics could check out Mission Mangal, the film starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha, a film that celebrates the success of film, and is streaming right now on Disney Plus Hotstar.