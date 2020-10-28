Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma is not new to controversies and being in the news. Be it for her uber hot pictures on social media that see morality, society and troll police crawling out from whichever shallow place that they hide, to her 'dirty 30' birthday cake which was in the shape of a penis, Nia has seen it all. And the lady takes them all in her stride and continues to chill like a boss. Nia Sharma Birthday Special: A Sass a Day Keeps the Basics Away for This Perennially Savage Sensation!.

However, her piece of mind was recently stolen and the lady took to Twitter to reach out to the police for help. A woman's handbag usually contains all of her necessary samaan and Nia's handbag was recently stolen from her car in Mumbai's Lower Parel area. Nia Sharma Opens Up on the Controversy Surrounding Her Penis-Shaped Birthday Cake.

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

@MumbaiPolice Someone picked my handbag from the car.., at senapati bapat marg signal..lower parel .. any help would mean a lot please. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Qqp16i3KC4 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 28, 2020

The Naagin 4 actress took to her verified Twitter account to appeal to Mumbai Police for help. "@MumbaiPolice Someone picked my handbag from the car.., at senapati bapat marg signal..lower parel .. any help would mean a lot please. " Nia tweeted, sharing a photograph of her handbag.

The official Twitter account of Mumbai Police responded saying: "We have followed you. Request you to inbox your number. We will call you shortly to get details." After some time, the actress expressed her gratitude to the police force for their quick response. "Thank you for a quick response," Nia expressed in a tweet minutes after her previous tweet. Responding to Nia's tweet, netizens expressed concern. Nia will soon feature in the second season of the web series "Jamai 2.0". Directed by Aarambhh Singh, the show features Nia alongside actors Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

