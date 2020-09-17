She is ultra sensational and she knows it! A glaring fact that Nia Sharma keeps updating this sassy vibe repeatedly with a generous dollop of signature IDGAF attitude. One of the few television actresses to have endeared the masses with her on-screen charm, Nia has a distinct proclivity for bold styles that flatter her uber-toned frame and luscious locks. A beach bum with a bikini body to boot, Nia's Instagram feed is a delight for their witty captions, she takes it all - accolades and trolls in her stride with an unmissable sass. Whether it's summer dresses or athleisure or opulent gowns, Nia elevates even the most basic look and pulls off the trickiest style with ease. She finds solace in fashion stylist Saachi Vijaywargia. Nia turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her recent bold styles.

Nia Sharma debuted on the small screen as Anu in Star Plus's Kaali but rose to fame for her role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Here’s a closer look at her style. Resplendent in Red! Nia Sharma's Goes all Traditional in her Recent Fashion Outing and We are Stunned.

A Bella D outfit featuring a cropped cross necked top was teamed with a pair of flared pants. Textured wavy hair and nude glam sealed the deal.

Nia Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A white high neck lace mini dress with a flared silhouette and puffed sleeves was paired with a high ponytail, blue eyelids, studs and a delicate necklace.

Nia Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A black zippered bralette layered with an organza overlay and slouchy joggers were paired with layered necklaces, silver shimmery eyes, nude pink lips and a textured ponytail.

Nia Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Going street style chic, Nia paired a yellow bralette with loose pants, yellow-lined eyes, braids and nude pink lips.

Nia Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An all-white look featured a bralette, cargos, cropped shrug, sneakers, wavy hair and trendy shades.

Nia Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A one-shoulder metallic sequined cropped top was teamed with faux leather pants, shades, subtle glam and textured waves.

Nia Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A longline shirt was teamed with high waist black shorts, a bralette, thigh-high white boots and a slick hairdo. Nia Sharma, the Sensational Muse for Those Sublime Summer Whites.

Nia Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nia gives all that hotness a firm tap of brilliant glam and hair game. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

