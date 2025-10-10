In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, a 10-year-old contestant from Madhya Pradesh, Jahnavi, won hearts with her intelligence, confidence, and emotional story. Her remarkable journey not only impressed host Amitabh Bachchan but also brought tears to his eyes. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Fourth-Grader Shauryajeet Singh’s Journey Ends in Tears After Wrong Mahabharata Answer – Can You Answer?

Young Jahnavi Impresses Amitabh Bachchan

Jahnavi, who dreams of becoming a doctor to provide free treatment to the poor, played an inspiring game from the very beginning. Praising her maturity, Amitabh Bachchan said, “You have our blessings. Very few children think the way you do.” She correctly answered the INR 50,000 question: ‘Nobita’s Art World Tales’ is the subtitle of which franchise’s 2025 film? Choosing option D) Doraemon, she got it right. With the help of a lifeline, she later won INR 5 lakh.

Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional

In one of the most touching moments of the show, Jahnavi invited her father who sells small items on trains to sit on the hot seat. Overwhelmed with emotion, he said, “Parents usually fulfill their children’s dreams, but my 10-year-old daughter has fulfilled all of mine.” Even Amitabh Bachchan became emotional, saying, “Today, we’ll carry great respect for you in our hearts.” 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Young Genius Divisha Vaishnav Impresses Amitabh Bachchan in Juniors Week, Takes Home 25 Lakh Points.

Jahnavi Misses INR 7.5 Lakh Question

Jahnavi reached the INR 7.5 lakh question, where she was asked: Which ruler’s 300th birth anniversary was celebrated in 2025? She chose option A) Razia Sultana, but the correct answer was D) Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Despite the slip, Jahnavi proudly took home INR 5 lakh, leaving the audience inspired by her spirit and determination.

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo:

Watch 'KBC 17'

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV. Viewers can also stream the show on the Sony LIV app.

