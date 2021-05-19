Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's can't stop gushing about her upcoming web series November Story, a murder mystery that casts her as a young ethical hacker named Anuradha, who is trying to sell her father's house so she can pay for his Alzheimer's treatment. "When I first heard the narration of 'November Story' from director Ram Subramanian, I could have never anticipated that the storyline was going to be so layered. November Story: Tamannaah Bhatia Feels the Project Has Helped Her To Explore Creative Nuances.

I have never watched a crime thriller series that is so complex and intriguing at the same time, and one that engages audiences in every episode like an authentic whodunit," she says. "What commences as a plain Jane murder spirals into the unleashing of a series of hair-raising events interlaced with a multitude of characters and narratives that come to the fore, raising more and more questions while building mystery around the killer and motive," she promises.

The seven-episode whodunit also features Pasupathy, GM Kumar, Aruldass and Vivek Prasanna among others, and releases on May 20 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

