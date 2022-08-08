There are some exciting OTT releases lined up for the Independence Day 2022 week and you can take a complete look at the series and films releasing on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video etc. Speaking about the big arrival is the anticipated sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine which is coming to end with season 8 and is finally coming to Netflix on August 13. The show that premiered last year on NBC marks the return of Andy Samberg as the lovable police detective Jake Peralta who leads the show with his quirkiness. Another Netflix release is Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg's vampire hunting actioner Day Shift which releases on Netflix on August 12. Uunchai First Look Out on Friendship Day; Amitabh Bachchan’s Film to Release in Theatres This November (View Poster).

James Gunn`s HBO show Peacemaker featuring John Cena as the lead is soon coming to India. Peacemaker to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 14. Speaking about the theatrical releases coming to OTT, Shilpa Shetty's Nikamma is coming to Netflix on August 14 and Aditya Roy Kapur's Rashta Kavach OM on ZEE5 on August 11. Below is the detailed list of the films and series releasing on OTT this week. Liger Song Aafat Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Romantic Track To Release on August 5 (Watch Video).

Series Releasing This Week Netflix 1. I Just Killed My Dad: 9th August 2022 2. Indian Match Making S2: 10th August 2022 3. Lockey & Key S3: 10th August 2022 4. DOTA - Dragon's Blood: 11th August 2022 5. A Model Family: 12th August 2022 | Korean 6. Never Have I Ever S3: 12th August 2022 7. Brooklyn Nine-Nine S8: 13th August 2022 Amazon Prime Video 1. Udan Patola S2: 11th August 2022 2. Peacemaker: 14th August 2022 ZEE5 1. Hello World: 12th August 2022 | Telugu, Tamil Hoichoi 1. Murder By The Sea: 12th August 2022 | Bengali Lionsgate Play 1. Victoria's Secret - Angels and Demons: 12th Augsut 2022 Movies Releasing This Week Netflix 1. Bank Robbers - The Last Great Heist: 10th August 2022 | Spanish 2. Day Shift - 12th August 2022 Disney+ Hotstar 1. Cadaver: 12th August 2022 | Tamil & Telugu ZEE5 1. Beautiful Billo: 11th August 2022 | Punjabi 2. Shrimati: 12th August 2022 | Bengali Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform Netflix 1. Happy Birthday: 8th August 2022 | Telugu 2. Nikamma: 14th August 2022 Amazon Prime Video 1. Thank you: 12th August 2022 | Telugu Disney+ Hotstar 1. The Warriorr: 11th August 2022 | Telugu, Tamil ZEE5 1. Rashta KAvach OM: 11th August 2022 2. Window Seat: 11th August 2022 | Kannada SonyLIV 1. Gargi: 12th August 2022 | Tamil So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

