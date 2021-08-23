August is coming to an end and the anticipated period drama series The Empire starring Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea and Others is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27. The biggest release so far as we take a look at our OTT releases of the week segment. There are some interesting releases lined up to arrive on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5. One of which is Barkha Singh starrer Engineering Girls Season 2 that premieres on ZEE5 on August 27 as well. The feel-good college drama had a successful first season and why not catch the upcoming series on ZEE5's streaming platform. The Empire: Dino Morea Opens Up About His Look as Antagonist Shaibani Khan in Disney+ Hotstar Show.

The next one is a film for horror fans, yes we are talking about director Rathindran R Prasad’s Boomika starring Aishwarya Rajesh that dropped today on Netflix, i.e August 23. Netflix's new anime The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf also releases today on August 23 and fans of the Henry Cavill show might wanna see how well did the animated version of the fantasy adventure is made. Let's not waste any time and let's take a complete look at the OTT releases of the week Thalaivii Release Date: Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami’s Film To Hit the Big Screen on September 10!

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Clickbait: August 25 2021

2. Post Mortem: August 25 2021 | Norwegian

3. Eden Zero: August 25 2021 | Japanese

4. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: August 28 2021 | Korean

5. Good Girls S4: August 31 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1.LOL - Enga Siri Paappom: August 27 2021 | Tamil

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Empire: August 27 2021

ZEE5

1. Engineering Girls 2: August 27 2021

MX Player

1. Sabka Sai: August 26 2021

Planet Marathi OTT

1. Jobless: August 31 2021 | Marathi

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Boomika: August 23 2021 | Multi-Lingual (Primary - Tamil)

2. The Witcher: August 23 2021 | Animation Film

3. Untold - Caitlyn Jenner: August 24 2021 | Documentary

4. Bob Ross: August 25 2021 | Documentary

5. He's All That: August 25 2021

Sony LIV

1. Kasada Thapra: August 27 2021 | Tamil

2. Vivaha Bhojanambu:August 27 2021 | Telugu

ZEE5

1. Pratighat: August 27 2021 | Bengali

Aha Video

1. SR Kalyanamandapam: August 27 2021 | Telugu

