We head towards the second half of March and this week some interesting OTT releases are arriving for you and like usual we bring you the detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and more. Suniel Shetty's action packed series Hunter is the hot arrival on OTT this week and it has all thrills and chills filled with dialoguebaazi, action sequences and drama. Well, Suniel Shetty's show looks promising and it impressed the audience by its first glimpse from the trailer itself. Apart from Suniel, the series also features Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, and Karanvir Sharma in pivotal roles. It will stream free from March 22 on Amazon miniTV. Pathaan OTT Release: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's Film to Stream on Prime Video From March 22.

Well, Succession fans in India have something to rejoice now as the fourth and the final season of Jeremy Strong's Emmy-winning show is finally arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on March 26. Although, reports said that the HBO shows will stay on the Disney+ Hotstar India platform till 31 March, fans can surely binge watch it before it gets down from the streaming platform. Not to forget, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone's blockbuster hit of the year Pathaan is also arriving on Amazon Prime Video this week on March 22. Below is the detailed list of the OTT releases of the week on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstsar, ZEE5 etc. Take a look at the OTT releases of the week below. Succession S4 Trailer: Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin Are Torn Between a Seismic Sale and Power Struggles As the Future of Their Family Becomes Uncertain (Watch Video).

OTT Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Waco - American Apocalypse: 22nd March 2023

2. The Night Agent: 23rd March 2023

3. Who Were We Running From?: 24th March 2023

Amazon Prime Video

1. Hunter: 22nd March 2023

Sony LIV

1. Lucky Hank: 20th March 2023

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Succession S4: 26th March 2023

HoiChoi

1. Indubala Bhaater Hotel S2: 24th March 2023 | Bengali

OTT Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. We Lost Our Human: 21st March 2023

2. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: 24th March 2023

3. HiGH & LOW THE WORST X (CROSS): 25th March 2023

4. Crisis: 26th March 2023

ZEE5

1. Kanjoos Makhichoos: 24th March 2023

Lionsgate

1. Max Steel: 24th March 2023

2. On the Line: 24th March 2023

Amazon Prime Video: 1. Pathaan: 22nd March 2023 Sony LIV 1. Purusha Pretham: 24th March 2023 | Malayalam ZEE5 1. De Dhakka 2: 24th March 2023 | Marathi 2. Poovan: 24th March 2023 | Malayalam Shemaroo 1. Karma: 23rd March 2023 | Gujarati

