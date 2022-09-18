Some exciting OTT releases are lined up to release this week including some films and series coming to Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix etc. Speaking about the first release, it is Tamannaah Bhatia’s Babli Bouncer a film from Madhur Bhandarkar which is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23. The show that tells the tale of the biggest seamsters of India, Jamtara Season 2 will stream on Netflix from September 23rd. The web series will be available in Hindi and have English subtitles. One of the most popular Manga, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy will finally arrive on Netflix on September 24. LEAKED: Chris Evans and Emily Blunt Star in #PainHustlers for Netflix. – Latest Tweet by LetsOTT GLOBAL.

Hulu original show The Kardashians season 2 is coming to Disney+ Hotstar for the Indian fans and the first episode arrives on September 22nd. Ammy Virk and Mandy Takhar's Chhalle Mundiyan is a punjabi movie from director Sunil Puri. This light-hearted comedy drama is arriving on the Sony LIV platform on September 23. Below is the detailed list of the OTT releases of the week.

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Jamtara S2: 23rd September 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Dude S2: 20th September 2022

2. Hush Hush: 22nd September 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Andor: 21st September 2022

2. The Kardashians S2: 22nd September 2022

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Fullmetal Alchemist - The Final: 24th September 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Babli Bouncer: 23rd September 2022

Sony LIV

1. Chhalle Mundiyan: 23rd Septmber 2022 | Punjabi

