Paras Chhabra's Ex-Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Reveals That She Is Cordial With Her Ex-Boyfriend's Family (Deets Inside)

Bigg Boss has seen quite a few love stories brew inside the house. In fact, we have also seen couples step into the house and face some testing times but remain strong. However, there have been relationships that brewed in the house but failed once the couple stepped outside. And in a similar fashion, here is one pair who split because of Bigg Boss 13. And that was the Jodi of Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. Paras was a contestant of BB13 and at the time he entered the show, he was in a steady relationship with actress Akanksha Puri. Sidharth Shukla's BEST Memory Inside the Bigg Boss 13 House Is With Rashami Desai, Guess Which One? (View Pics).

However, things stopped being hunky-dory between the duo when Paras started bad-mouthing his girlfriend calling her clingy, He also at one point, told his co-contestants that the tattoo that he had of Akanksha on his hand was one that she forced him to get done. Despite all of it, Akanksha continued to support Paras.

However, there came a time when Akanksha could take it no more and started lashing out at Paras, especially after Paras confessed to having romantic feelings for Mahira Sharma. In fact, Salman Khan had also slammed Paras for his ill-treatment of Akanksha. And the lady too, in interviews, had said that Paras had a lot of explaining to do after he came outside the house.

However, while we do not know if Paras and Akanksha had a sit-down and cleared thing up, we know for certain that they are no longer in a relationship, and Paras is currently out bride hunting on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors. Akanksha, on the other hand, grabbed attention for her modifying her tattoo of Paras' name. Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Ex Akanksha Puri Gets Rid of Her Wrist Tattoo of His Name; Gives It a ‘Being Me’ Twist.

Akanksha, in a recent interview with India Forums, was asked about her current equation with her ex-boyfriend's mother, with whom she was very close to. To this Akanksha maintained that she was cordial to Paras' family even now, just like she was when she was in a relationship with Paras.

She said, "I don’t want to talk a lot about it. I have no regret either with him or his family. Feelings, like I told you, don't change for me. The people that I used to respect, his family, I will keep doing it in future as well and my relationship with them will remain the same. I will keep loving and respecting his family." Wow Akanksha, indeed very mature!!