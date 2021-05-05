Television star Parth Samthaan took out time on Tuesday to demonstrate for fans how to take a 100 per cent natural selfie sans makeup or use of filter. In his latest Instagram post, Parth strikes a pose in a tight-cropped frame. He is obviously at home owing to lockdown, and in the mood to try out some new angles for his cellphone camera lens. Main Hero Bol Raha Hu: Parth Samthaan and Patralekhaa’s Web-Series to Premiere on April 20 on ZEE5!

"No filter/makeup selfie but yes my phone cover needs some make up," wrote Parth, alongside a photo that shows him trying to capture the perfect selfie in a black vest and flaunting a trimmed designer stubble. He tagged the image with #stayhome and #stayhealthy, as an appeal amidst the ongoing second wave of Covid-19. Parth Samthaan Confirms His Bollywood Debut Opposite Alia Bhatt.

Check Out Parth Samthaan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

Parth is known for his roles of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His recent release is the action thriller web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).