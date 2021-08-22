Social media is probably one of the most important things in our lives nowadays, says Parull Chaudhry. The actor feels the fact that one can make their presence felt, share their opinion, likes, dislikes, talk about their lives, spread a message, sell or market anything makes social media experience special. Any news that goes viral on social media, everyone comes to know about it. Parull Chaudhry Says Just Like Film Actors, People Must Also Take TV Actors Seriously, Here’s Why.

"I am on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. But I think I am most active on Instagram, otherwise I post on and off on all the three simultaneously. I find Instagram user friendly. It also helps you reach a wider audience," adds the actor, who has been a part of television shows such as 'Divya-Drishti', 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' and 'Anupamaa'. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki's Sumaiya Khan Aka Heer Roped in To Play Anurag & Prerna's Daughter Sneha (View Pics).

Celebs use social media to announce anything and everything these days. "Sometimes celebs share a lot, be it getting a new job, marriage, break-up, even a loss in the family on social media so that the message reaches a wide audience at the same time. There are both pros and cons to it. I think somewhere everyone needs to strike a balance between overdoing and taking things seriously on social media. Along with continuous posting, sometimes people should take a chill pill and relax," she says.

Once you put something on social media it is out there and sometimes some things go viral. Again, it is both a boon and a bane. "You never know what might affect you the wrong way. We are in the middle of the Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra controversy, I really don't want to comment on it because it's sub judice, but it's going viral on social media and everyone is having a say on it. So, I think celebrities lose their personal space when it gets to this point," she explains. People use social media as a tool because it's very accessible, feels the actor. Even in rural areas, people have smartphones and the internet.

Talking about social media being misused, she continues: "Trolls on various platforms hurt people in every way possible. People sometimes come up with very objectionable posts and derogatory messages and comments, and it's definitely not right. If it's used in the right way it could be boon but if not it could ruin anyone's life."

There was a time when social media did not exist, so there was this mystery element associated with celebrities. "I absolutely agree that there is no mystery, no privacy in the life of a celebrity these days. That is one of the downsides of social media because I feel there should be some mystery. Even the paparazzi kind of thing is not cool, it invades your privacy and puts a lot of pressure on actors," she concludes.

