Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise sent a shockwave in the industry. The actor died by suicide on June 14 at the age of 34. Reportedly, he was suffering from depression from the past six months which lead him to take the extreme step. Sushant who had made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che (2013), was not new to the showbiz. As before making it big in Bollywood, he had already been a fan favourite in the television space by portraying the role of Manav in Zee TV's serial, Pavitra Rishta. This Ekta Kapoor's daily soap saw Ankita Lokhande opposite Sushant. Asha Negi Reminisces Working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta (Watch Video).

Now, in a way paying tribute to the late actor, streaming giant, ZEE5 airs all the episodes of Pavitra Rishta. Not just this, the platform recently also has cut a special promo which shows us the journey of Manav (Sushant) and Ankita (Archana). For the unversed, the storyline of the serial was all about a garage owner played by Sushant who gets married to a middle-class girl, Ankita. From there on start the struggles and twists in their love story. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor’s Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Usha Nadkarni Reacts to His Suicide.

Check Out The Promo Of Pavitra Rishta Below:

Just in case, you want to go down the memory lane and relive the romance of Manav-Archana, you can catch all the episodes on ZEE5. The show was a huge hit during its time and was among the top three on the TRP chart. The daily soap ran from 2009 to 2014. Also, when Sushant left the show to pursue other dreams, he was replaced by Hiten Tejwani. Stay tuned!

