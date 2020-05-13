Peaky Blinders Season 6: UK Government Approves Filming of Cillian Murphy’s BBC Show Under Social Distancing Guidelines

Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy from the Sets of Peaky Blinders (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Several TV shows in Britain, including the Cillian Murphy-starrer "Peaky Blinders" and the cop drama "Line Of Duty", have been given approval by the UK government to return to filming, but with some changes. Coronavirus Effect: The Shooting of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 Will Not Commence in July, Courtesy COVID-19 Outbreak.

Even though guidelines for the COVID-19 lockdown have been relaxed, cast and production team members will have to abide by social distancing rules at all times, reports thesun.co.uk. "Peaky Blinders" and "Line Of Duty" cast members will be required to "maintain a two-metre distance from others, and wash their hands regularly". Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Is Eager to Shoot in Italy Once COVID-19 Restriction Ends.

The sixth series of police thriller "Line Of Duty", starring Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure, began filming in Northern Ireland in February, but the shooting came to a halt in the middle of March. The makers of period crime drama "Peaky Blinders" are yet to start filming.