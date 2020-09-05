Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS): Actor Pearl V Puri, who was last seen on the fiction space in Bepanah Pyaar, is all set to resume work with Zee TV's Bhramrakshas 2. The makers were in talks with Pearl and Ishqbaaz actor Leenesh Mattoo but the former has been locked in. This show will be Pearl's third supernatural show after Nagarjun - Ek Yoddha and Naagin 3. Set against the backdrop of Songadh, the show depicts the journey of an ordinary girl, Kalindi (Nikki Sharma), whose destiny gets entwined with evil forces. Bhramrakshas 2 Is Happening, Makers Approach Niyati Fatnani, Pearl V Puri and Ishqbaaz Actor Leenesh Mattoo.

"This is my third supernatural show. I am really looking forward to playing the character of Angad as it comes with its own quirks and he seems to be quite the ladies' man. The character is quite different from my earlier roles," said Pearl. Pearl V Puri To Make His Bollywood Debut Post Lockdown?.

Nikki Sharma, the female lead of the show said, "Playing a lead is a first for me and the fact that this opportunity comes with my first thriller fantasy show is all the more exciting. Fantasy shows are among my favourites as they come with a lot of scope to experiment with characters which I believe is always a treat for an actor's soul."

"While I do relate with Kalindi in a lot of ways, I believe this role does come with its own set of challenges and will require a blend of emotions to bring out the right essence of the character. From all the interesting and intriguing experiences that I have heard about shooting for supernatural dramas, I am really excited and eager to venture onto this journey. I'm looking forward to this," she concluded.

