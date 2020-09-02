Its a return of second seasons in tinsel town with lots of TV shows coming back with their sequels. And Zee TV is not long behind as the channel is back with Bhramrakshas 2. The first season saw Krystle Dsouza, Ahem Sharma and Parag Tyagi in the lead roles and was a successful show, However, it was a finite series and went off air shortly. The supernatural thriller ran from 2016 to 2017 and aired on weekends. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Only Have An Extended Cameo In The Show, Makers Still Looking For Female Lead 'Gehna'.

If reports are to be believed, the makers have already started approaching actors for the show, namely Niyati Fatnani, who was last seen in Nazar, has been approached for the part of the female lead. It has also been reported that Krystle Dsouza will be seen playing a cameo in the show. Gul Khan Confirms Nazar 2 After Season 1 Starring Monalisa Wraps Up, Pens Emotional Post For Leads Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput (View Pic).

As for the part of the male lead, actors Pearl V Puri, who was last seen in Bepanah Pyaar and Leenesh Mattoo who became a household name with Ishqbaaaz, have been approached. While Pearl is yet to comment on it, Leenesh confirmed being approached for the show to India Forums and revealed, "Yes, I have been approached for the show but talks are still on and nothing is finalized yet. It's a 50-50 thing now." The show is said to begin shooting in mid-September.

