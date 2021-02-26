Actress Priya Banerjee is all set for the upcoming Bekaaboo 2, which is slated to stream in March. The actor plays the role of Kashti in the series. "The second season of the series is full of twists and turns. My character Kashti is very close to my heart. It made me push my boundaries and discover more within myself. It made me grow in my career and as a person. Taha Shah Badussha’s ‘Bekaboo 2’ Is All Set To Stream on ALTBalaji From March 15.

I cannot wait to see what the show is going to look like," says Priya, who has become a familiar face after roles in web series such as Twisted 3, Love Bites, and 8 Hours. Kashti in the Bekaaboo series is a cupcake cafe owner who acts on impulse and doesn't care about consequences. The Married Woman: Monica Dogra Opens Up About Her Upcoming Web Series, Says ‘Have Said No to Item Songs Many Times’.

The actress was part of the first series as well. This dark and passionate thriller also features Tahir Shabbir, Subha Rajput, Poulomi Das, Tushar Khanna, Smaran Sahu, Taha Shah Badussha in prominent roles. The series will stream on the ALTBalaji app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).