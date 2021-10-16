From the time Rajeev Khandelwal entered the showbiz, he made many hearts go dhak-dhak with his charm. Even after being part of the industry for so long, he is still known as Sujal Garewal from his superhit daily soap Kahiin Toh Hoga (2003). Not just a television star, the actor has also starred in many Bollywood films like his debut vehicle Aamir, then we saw him in Shaitan, Soundtrack, Fever, Court Martial, and the list can go on. And as the star celebrates his birthday today (October 16), it's time to laud him. Rajeev Khandelwal Birthday Special: 5 Best Roles Of The Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Actor That Stand Out.

Rajeev's Instagram account has very few photos of him as compared to other celebs. However, when you look at his 'then to now' transformation via pics it's applaudable. From shirtless, suave, stylish to sexy, we bring to you some dishy photos of Khandelwal which are sure to drive you crazy. He is indeed a man with all the qualities. Check out the pictures below. Meet Urfi Javed, the Bold and Daring Girl When It Comes to Fashion (View Pics).

He's Muddy Yet Hot!

Just Look At That AWW Face!

Goa Diaries of the Hunk!

Suave In A Suit!!

Rajeev As Shah Rukh Khan!

Subtle Beard Makes A Guy Look Ultra-Sexy!

Simply Irresistible!

That's it, guys! These are some of Rajeev's most sizzling pics which we found on the internet. What do you say? Did you like the above photos? We bet you cannot deny it. However, the man is married since 2011, so there's no scope here. *giggles* Stay tuned!

