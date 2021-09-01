Ram Kapoor is one of the most successful actors in all mediums. Yes, that's a feat not many have achieved. He debuted with a TV series Heena, went on to do a couple of clutter-breaking movies like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Monsoon Wedding, and peaked towards doing different TV content and movies. Bade Acche Lagte Hai is perhaps one of those shows on Indian Television that introduced the concept of mature romances even though it went haywire after a point. Well, that's the curse of Indian television, it's really difficult to stick to the plot. His maniacal character in Abhay 2, a ZEE5 thriller, has been praised by one and all. Kapoor always managed to make the right choices in terms of his career and now is reaping the benefits of it. But what always stands out is his transformation. Ram Kapoor has had the most eye-catchy body forms from his debut to now. Ram Kapoor Birthday Special: Unknown Facts About The Bade Acche Lagte Hai Actor

On his birthday today, let us give you a glimpse of how Ram Kapoor's changing body forms got a lot of attention Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s Show to Air on Sony TV from August 30 (Watch Video)

In Heena, Ram was the lead and mean doctor Amir we crushed on heavily.

Ram Kapoor in Heena (Photo credit: YouTube)

In Monsoon Wedding, he has the muscles at all the right places and also the perfect moves.

In Kasamh Se, Kapoor starts to gain weight. He makes the character look so dignified and classy.

In Bade Achhe Lagta Sa, Ram and Sakshi Tanwar had great chemistry. But Ram looked healthier in this series.

Ram decided to shed extra weight and get fitter. We got this, thanks to that!

Ram Kapoor looks like this now

Transformation or no, Ram Kapoor is one hell of an actor and we are glad he keeps us entertained.

