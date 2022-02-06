Actress Richa Chadha, whose latest OTT release is 'The Great Indian Murder', has talked about what makes the genre of thrillers so popular universally. Talking to IANS about the show, Richa said: "This is like a deep dive investigation. This is like a team cracking a case. Within that team there are different things. Richa Chadha: OTT Has Added Years to the Lives of Many Accomplished Actors.

"But 100 per cent I feel these things are interesting because there is a lot of crime around us and I think crime by and large is an interesting topica If you see one of the most watched shows is 'Savdhaan India'."Ever since she stepped into the world of acting, Richa has always impressed the audience and critics with her powerful performances.

Are taking on strong-headed characters a conscious choice? "No, not really. What happens is when people perceive you as string headed then those are the parts that tend to come to you. It's not something that 's conscious at all. "I would love to play a variety of characters but obviously I am not going to turned down super interesting characters like in this one it is a no brainer I will not turn down a character like Sudha," she added.

'The Great Indian Murder' helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is a screen adaptation of Vikas Swarup's second novel 'Six Suspects'. It revolves around murder of the son of a high-profile minister and promises an intriguing mystery with a talented cast that includes Pratik Gandhi and Richa in the lead, along with Raghubir Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami and Shashank Arora. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.