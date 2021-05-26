Actor Roshni Kapoor feels social media can never tell you much about how a person actually is. "You can't gauge how a person is in real life, their traits, skills or struggles just via social media posts. Judging people on social media is a wrong approach," she told IANS. Punyashlok Ahilyabai Child Star Aditi Jaltare Opens Up About How She Balances Her Acting Career With Studies.
However, she adds that social media has helped her make a name for herself. "Social media helped me build my brand value, connect with my fans and reach out to different businesses online. It has helped me to grow in multiple dimensions and given me the flexibility to work round the clock," she says. Ravi Bhatia: Being an Actor Is Not Really Easy, COVID-19 Pandemic Has Made It Tougher To Get Roles.
Roshni makes her debut in a film titled The Rage, which also stars Adnan Khan and is produced by Mohammed Nagaman Lateef.
