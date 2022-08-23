Ace dancer and choreographer Sanam Johar will soon be back on television screens with Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa season 10. Sharing his excitement on being a part of the show, he shares, "It feels great to be back on the stage of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa! It is coming back after a gap of 7 years and it's really exciting. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one show that I get excited to watch and be a part of. My previous stints on Jhalak have always been memorable and I hope that I get to make some amazing memories this season too." Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Niti Taylor Flaunts Her ‘Terrific’ Moves in New Promo of the Dancing Reality Show (Watch Video).

Sanam has been a prominent part of the Jhalak family during its previous seasons with him having partnered up with celebrities like Anita Hassanandani, Surveen Chawla and Archana Vijay. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Ali Asgar to Participate in the Dance Reality Show.

JDJ10 will see him partner up with none other than Rubina Dilaik. While everyone knows what Sanam is capable of on the dance floor, what makes it even more exciting is that he has been paired with Rubina, who herself is a sensational dancer. Ask him about his partner and Sanam says, "I have seen Rubina perform before and she is a terrific dancer. She is natural when it comes to her moves. And with her being a great actor as well, all I will have to do is teach my partner choreography, which I know she will pull off with ease. I am excited to pair up with her."

"This time I'm mentally more prepared and feel excited, happy and confident that I have been assigned Rubina. I am looking forward to a new Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa journey," he signs off.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2022 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).