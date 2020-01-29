Sanjivani 2 January 29, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Rahiil & Rishabh are Shocked to See Sid in Sanjivani, NV Stands By Ishaani as Board Threatens To Take Away Her License

Sanjivani 2 (Photo Credits: File Image)

In yesterday’s episode of Sanjivani 2 when Philo and Bebe plan to take Sid to another hospital to get treated as they don’t want Ishaani to get disturbed a blunder happens. Ishaani is in for a shock when she sees Sid’s motionless body in a coffin. In tonight’s episode, we see Ishaani (Surbhi Chandna) getting shocked seeing Sid(Namit Khanna). NV (Gaurav Chopra) is giving CPR to Sid and asks Ishaani to help but she’s too shocked to listen. Later NV calls an ambulance and Ishaani faints in NV ‘s arms. Sid is brought into Sanjivani while Rishab and Rahil gets shocked seeing him. Rahil rushes to Sid and tries waking him up. Sanjivani 2 January 28, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishani is Shocked on Seeing Sid’s Lifeless Body.

Ishaani is brought in another stretcher by NV. Both are admitted in adjacent beds. They hear ward boys talking that the case was assigned to Ishaani and its Ishaani who signed for the transfer. Rahil is furious at Ishaani for being so careless that Sid is taken to the cemetery. Rahil shouts at unconscious Ishaani for being so careless despite being a doctor.

Later he gives injection to Sid while NV watches helplessly. Ishaani recalls seeing Sid and wakes up with a jerk. As Ishaani wakes up Sid too reacts by breathing finally. Ishaani finds Sid beside her and immediately runs away and NV follows her. She’s stopped by medical board members and NV gets confused seeing them. They blame Ishaani for being careless that could’ve cost Sid’s life. NV introduces himself and asks who lodged the complaint. Rishab steps up and says that it’s him who did the complaint.

Rishab complains that it’s because of Ishaani’s carelessness that Sid reached the cemetery and blames Ishaani for doing it out of her past differences with Sid. Ishaani keeps mum without speaking anything. NV and Rahil try supporting Ishaani but the medical board announces that they are cancelling Ishaani’s license shocking them. NV steps up and takes the responsibility on himself as he’s the CFO of the hospital and the transfer happened with his signature.

Rishab blames NV for taking the blame on himself for protecting Ishaani and blames him for making a joke out of rules and regulations. NV requests another chance to the medical board and promises to cure Sid at any cost. The medical board leaves with a warning.

Bebe and Nurse Philo come there and say that it’s not Ishaani’s but their mistake that led to the chaos. Bebe says about transferring Sid to another hospital as she doesn’t want Ishaani in pain. NV scolds Bebe for taking such a big decision without consulting him. Nurse Philo agrees that she took Ishaani’s sign in the transfer papers in the pretext of doing tests. She says that she treats Ishaani as her daughter and doesn’t want her to suffer. Sanjivani 2 January 27, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: NV Singh Is Upset With Ishaani After She Refuses to Perform a Surgery.

Rishab mocks them and taunts Nurse Philo. NV asks him to behave. Ishaani runs away but Bebe stops her. Rishab gets angry at Ishaani and asks her to assist him in Sid’s case and prove herself a deserving doctor but Ishaani denies doing it. In the precap, NV asks to transfer Sid to another hospital on Ishaani’s wish.