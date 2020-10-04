The Bigg Boss 14 night is here and as expected it has started on quite an electrifying note. The contestants who have been till now revealed on the grand launch are Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli. However, this piece is specially dedicated to Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal who looks quite promising in the premiere of the show. FYI, Gurpal is a singer as well as an actress. The lady hails from Haryana and has made her mark in the showbiz by giving her best in whatever she does. Sara Gurpal in Bigg Boss 14: Career, Controversy, Love Life – Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

Well before Sara impresses the janta with her stint on the reality show, we want to you to know her talent. And so instead of going the normal way and sharing her pics, we bring to you some of her music videos which have been fan favourites. So, without further ado, let us tune into the videos. Pavitra Punia in Bigg Boss 14: Age, Career, Controversies and More – Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

Bigg Boss 14 will air on its usual timing. This year the line-up of contestants looks interesting and fresh and we believe that fans will have a great time. Talking about Sara, on the grand launch she looked confident as well as pretty. Stay tuned!

