Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on October 3 and during this tough times of COVID-19 pandemic, the safety measures and protocols will come into the picture as well. A 'Soni Punjabi Kudi' hailing from Haryana named Sara Grupal is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 and we bring you her complete profile just in everything you need to know about Sara Grupal. Bigg Boss 13 had two Punjabi actresses Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana in Salman Khan's reality show and this time its yet another Punjaban locked inside the house for next few months. Bigg Boss 14: Check Out Pictures Of the Futuristic BB14 House That Are Guaranteed To Transport You Into Another Timezone Completely

Sara observed a quarantine at a hotel in Mumbai’s Film City before she entering Bigg Boss 14 house. She is a fashion designer by profession and began her career by starring in music videos. Sara Grupal was a part of notable Punjabi films including 'Dangar Doctor Jelly' and 'Manje Bistre.' She is also known for her hit Punjabi tracks like 'Ishq Bimaari', 'Lagdi Att', and 'Slow Motion'.Outside the Bigg Boss house, Sara Grupal is good friends with Himanshi Khurana and her tips might come handy for the 28-year old. Bigg Boss 14: Omung Kumar Reveals It Was Tough Designing the Futuristic-Themed House This Season

Here are 5 Gorgeous Pics of Pretty Punjaban:

View this post on Instagram ✨✨ A post shared by Sara Gurpal (@saragurpals) on Sep 19, 2020 at 4:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram #Selfi🤍 A post shared by Sara Gurpal (@saragurpals) on Sep 14, 2020 at 3:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram #BTS Guess the song !!!! A post shared by Sara Gurpal (@saragurpals) on Sep 7, 2020 at 1:52am PDT

Sara Grupal has 2.2 million Instagram followers and might gain even more followers after her Bigg Boss 14 journey who knows. She was last seen in Punjabi TV show Heer Ranjha. Apart from Sara Grupal, Bigg Boss 14 contestants list includes Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Malkani, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Radhe Maa and Eijaz Khan among others. It will be interesting to see how does the new season of Salman Khan's reality show fares especially in these tough times of COVID-19.

