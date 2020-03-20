Satyajeet Dubey and Abhishek Awasthi's Maharaj Ki Jai Ho is All About Time Travel (Watch Video)

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho Promo (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Star Plus' next offering, a sci-fi comedy show named Maharaj Ki Jai Ho's first promo is out now. Starring Satyajeet Dubey and, Riya Sharma and Abhishek Awasthi in the lead roles, the show's promo has raised quite the intrigue amongst the audience. While the show's on-air date is yet to be figured out, it is being reported that Maharaj Ki Jai Ho will be a finite series. Satyajeet had previously told IANS, "I am over the moon about this show because a show like this can be a gamechanger for content. It makes me want to work hard. I feel a greater sense of responsibility towards the story. The character is a real person from today's time but the story has a futuristic, mystical quality." Maharaj Ki Jai Ho: Satyajeet Dubey Praises the Comic Writing of His Upcoming Sci-Fi TV Show.

And looks like the promo has lived up to what the actor told us.

Watch The Promo Below:

The first promo of Maharaj Ki Jai Ho sees a scientist's time travel experiment o completely wrong which transports a pickpocket into 3137 BC, the era of the Mahabharat. Did Sanjay Dutt offer a 3-Film Deal to his Prassthanam co-star Satyajeet Dubey?.

Satyajeet had earlier said, "I wanted to do something light and fun, and Maharaj Ki Jai Ho came my way. I read the initial 10 episodes and i couldn't stop laughing. Here's some really interesting comic writing, with the elements of time travel, sci fi, happening I saw, and the script is the backbone of any series/movie and that convinced me to go ahead and just do it without thinking twice," he said.