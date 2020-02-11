Sex Education Season 3: Netflix Renews Laurie Nunn's Hit Series For the Third Season

Still From Netflix Series Sex Education (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Asa Butterfield-starrer Netflix series Sex Education has been renewed for the third season by the streamer. The announcement was made by the streaming platform's Twitter handle See What's Next on Monday. "#SexEducation has been renewed for a third season!" read the post. The Witcher Review: Twitterati Is Going Bonkers Over Henry Cavill’s New Netflix Series! (Read Tweets)

Created by Laurie Nunn, "Sex Education" features Butterfield as Otis Milburn, an awkward teenager who realises that he can help his peers with their sex-related issues. Cowboy Bebop: John Cho’s Knee Injury On-Set Halts Netflix Series Production for 7 to 9 Months.

Sex Education Season 3 Announcement

let’s talk about sex baby, let’s talk about season 3 (of Sex Education) pic.twitter.com/qvRIiXwp9B — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 10, 2020

The show also features Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong and Gillian Anderson as Otis' sex therapist mother Jean F Milburn. The show's second season premiered on Netflix on January 17.