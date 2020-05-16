Shakti Arora Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Actor

Shakti Arora Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Some may call him the SRK of the small screen... well for his image of the ultimate chocolate lover boy. Shakti began his acting career with small roles in shows like Sshh Phir Koi Hai and Dill Mill Gayye. But the role that got him noticed was his cameo in Tere Liye, followed by his role in Pavitra Rishta. Shakti went on to do a lot of special appearances before Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi happened to him. And since then, there has been no turning back for the actor, who became the ultimate lover boy for all the female audience out there. He was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Review: Shakti Arora – Aditi Sharma’s Intense, Sizzling Chemistry and Drashti Dhami’s Damsel in Distress Avatar Makes This Show Worth a Watch.

And on the eve of Shakti's 34th birthday that falls on May 16, 2020, here are some fun facts about the birthday boy. SURPRISE! Shakti Arora And Neha Saxena Are Finally Married - View Pic

Shakti Arora is the Maternal Grandson of Bollywood Legend Chandrashekhar who also served as the president of CINTAA.

He entered the acting industry with roles in Sssshhhh Phir Koi Hai, but was noticed in Dill Mill Gayye where he played a patient.

Shakti has also done a movie titled It's A Man's World that unfortunately did not release. Other actors who starred in the film are Mouli Ganguly, Mohsin Akhtar among a few others.

Shakti had an altogether different career before he started acting. He worked in a travel agency and even was planning to open one. In fact, Shakti has degrees in commerce, travel and tourism.

Shakti Arora loves carrom and can be termed an addict. He plays the game whenever he has some free time and can spend hours playing the sport.

Shakti Arora used to also read tarot cards and would give away his earnings to charity. But he has had to discontinue that because of his busy acting schedule. Here’s wishing Shakti Arora, a very happy and successful birthday!