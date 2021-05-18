Actor Simba Nagpal, who plays Virat Singh in the television show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, says yoga is helping him stay physically and mentally fit amidts the pandemic. The actor says he is a fitness enthusiast and loves working out at the gym. However, since he is shooting for his show in Agra currently, he has switched to Yoga. Elnaaz Norouzi: As an Actor, You Have to Be Picky in Terms of Selecting Script as There Is a Lot of Content out There.

"I'm gym addict and I need to work out every day. Even last year during lockdown, I was doing weightlifting and practicing other hard workouts at home. But as of now when we are shooting in Agra and workouts are quite difficult to practice so I'm switching to Yoga. It is helping me to be fit mentally and physically," he says. Scam 1992 Actor Pratik Gandhi Is a Fan of Biopics, Says ‘It Is One Format I Love the Most’.

Simba says that Yoga can be practiced at any time of the day and hence he doesn't find it tough to manage his schedule. "Yoga works on our internal organs and helps detox the body from within. This leads to a feeling of balance, inner fulfilment and mental relaxation. Also, yoga is not time-restrictive since I can do it whenever you want, so I am able to take out time for it easily," he says.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2021 09:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).